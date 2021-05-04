Watch girl in red Make Her TV Debut on Fallon

Marie Ulven, better known as girl in red, made her television debut Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer streamed in to perform “Serotonin” off her album if i could make it go quiet.

Though girl in red’s debut album just came out last week, she has already amassed a huge fanbase (including Taylor Swift) via TikTok. Ulven wasn’t able to deliver an in-person performance for the show, but the substitute felt like getting a second music video for the FINNEAS-produced song. Ulven bounced around in a high-energy performance of the album’s opening track, rapping against a dark, industrial setting.

You can watch girl in red's Fallon performance below.