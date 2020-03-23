Exclusive: Brooklyn Six-Piece GIRL SKIN Share Gorgeous New Single/Video "Soft Gun"

Brooklyn six-piece band GIRL SKIN have shared the details of their debut album, Shade is on the other side, out on April 17 via Jullian Records. Following their previously released single “Forever & Always,” GIRL SKIN have unveiled their newest track, “Soft Gun,” premiering exclusively via Paste below.

It’s hard to get a classic rock-indebted sound just right. At best, you risk cheesiness or at worst, you risk being called a rip-off, but GIRL SKIN largely swerve these obstacles and hit the sweet spot—by first and foremost, tapping into the heart. “Soft Gun” rests on a bed of warm guitars, bittersweet strings and frontman Sid Simons’ suitably serene vocals. Atop light guitar fuzz and aching violin, Simons sings wistfully, “If I was in your shoes / I would reassure you.” It reads like a retro pop or folk-rock gem—or even a lost George Harrison song.

“You can’t make someone who doesn’t love you, love you,” Simons says of the song. “Yet, we all know someone who’s giving it a try. It’s a song about two people stuck in a mismatched love affair going nowhere.”

Listen to “Soft Gun” below, and click here to preorder Shade is on the other side.