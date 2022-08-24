Girlpool Announce Breakup, Share Update on Final Tour

Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad, the Los Angeles duo who’ve recorded and performed as Girlpool for nearly a decade, announced Thursday that they are calling it quits. They’ve also shortened their upcoming North American tour, which will now be their last as a band.

“After nine years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters,” Tucker and Tividad say in a statement. “This upcoming tour will be our last one—it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future, and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely.”

“We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve,” the duo add, “whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.”

Girlpool describe the cancellation of the following 15 shows as “a tough decision,” noting, “All purchased tickets for these shows will be refunded at point of purchase”:

9/6 Sacramento, CA

9/13 Minneapolis, MN

9/14 Chicago, IL

9/16 Detroit, MI

9/17 Toronto, ON

9/18 Montreal, QC

9/19 Boston, MA

9/26 Carrboro, NC

9/27 Atlanta, GA

9/29 Houston, TX

9/30 Austin, TX

10/1 Dallas, TX

10/2 Lawrence, KS

10/4 Denver, CO

10/5 Salt Lake City, UT

The band’s statement concludes, “We appreciate your ongoing love and support.”

Tucker and Tividad formed Girlpool in 2013 and released their self-titled debut EP on Bandcamp in 2014, catching the attention of Wichita Recordings, who re-released it that same year. Their acclaimed full-length debut Before the World Was Big followed on the label in 2015. They then signed to ANTI- in 2017, who would release their next three albums: that year’s Powerplant, 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary and this year’s Forgiveness.

Revisit Girlpool’s 2021 Paste session and see their final tour dates below.

Girlpool Tour Dates:

September

08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10 – Vancouver, Canada @ Fortune Sound Club

22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

October

07 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

08 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre