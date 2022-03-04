Glastonbury 2022 Lineup Revealed: Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney Join Headliners

Enormous English music festival Glastonbury has revealed its initial 2022 lineup, adding Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney to its headlining slate alongside Billie Eilish. The festival’s first iteration since 2019 (the past two years’ events were canceled due to the pandemic) is set for June 22-26 on Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Lamar and McCartney join a stacked lineup that also features Diana Ross, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Mitski, Little Simz, Charli XCX, Primal Scream, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Big Thief, HAIM, Doja Cat, TURNSTILE, Wet Leg, Fontaines D.C., Herbie Hancock, IDLES, black midi, Kacey Musgraves, Clairo, Arlo Parks, Caroline Polachek, Dry Cleaning, Wolf Alice, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Squid and many more.

Glastonbury 2022 supports “Oxfam, WaterAid and Greenpeace and other worthy causes including the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal,” per the festival’s announcement. Their website also notes that “tickets for the 2022 Festival are sold out, with deposits paid for the 2020 Festival having rolled over for a second year, following the cancellation of the 2021 Festival.”

See the complete lineup below, beneath a 1990 McCartney performance from the Paste archives.

Billie Eilish

Paul McCartney

Kendrick Lamar

Diana Ross

Amyl & The Sniffers

Angelique Kidjo

Arlo Parks

The Avalanches

Beabadoobee

Bicep

Big Thief

Black Midi

Blossoms

Bonobo

Burna Boy

Caribou

Caroline Polachek

Cate Le Bon

Celeste

Charli XCX

Clairo

Confidence Man

Courtney Barnett

Crowded House

Declan McKenna

Doja Cat

Dry Cleaning

Easy Life

Elbow

Emma-Jean Thackray

First Aid Kit

Foals

Fontaines D.C.

Four Tet

Gabriels

Ghetts

Girl In Red

Glass Animals

Greentea Peng

Griff

HAIM

Herbie Hancock

Holly Humberstone

Idles

Inhaler

JARV IS

Jessie Ware

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Joy Crookes

Kacey Musgraves

Khruangbin

Koffee

Leon Bridges

Lianne La Havas

Little Simz

Lorde

Megan Thee Stallion

Metronomy

Mitski

Nightmares on Wax

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Nubya Garcia

Olivia Rodrigo

Pet Shop Boys

Phoebe Bridgers

Primal Scream

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Róisín Murphy

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fender

Sampa The Great

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Self Esteem

Sigrid

Skunk Anansie

Sleaford Mods

Snarky Puppy

Squid

St. Vincent

Supergrass

TEMS

TLC

Turnstile

Warmduscher

The Waterboys

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Years & Years

Yves Tumor