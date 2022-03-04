Glastonbury 2022 Lineup Revealed: Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney Join Headliners

Enormous English music festival Glastonbury has revealed its initial 2022 lineup, adding Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney to its headlining slate alongside Billie Eilish. The festival’s first iteration since 2019 (the past two years’ events were canceled due to the pandemic) is set for June 22-26 on Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.
Lamar and McCartney join a stacked lineup that also features Diana Ross, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Mitski, Little Simz, Charli XCX, Primal Scream, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Big Thief, HAIM, Doja Cat, TURNSTILE, Wet Leg, Fontaines D.C., Herbie Hancock, IDLES, black midi, Kacey Musgraves, Clairo, Arlo Parks, Caroline Polachek, Dry Cleaning, Wolf Alice, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Squid and many more.
Glastonbury 2022 supports “Oxfam, WaterAid and Greenpeace and other worthy causes including the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal,” per the festival’s announcement. Their website also notes that “tickets for the 2022 Festival are sold out, with deposits paid for the 2020 Festival having rolled over for a second year, following the cancellation of the 2021 Festival.”
See the complete lineup below, beneath a 1990 McCartney performance from the Paste archives.
Billie Eilish
Paul McCartney
Kendrick Lamar
Diana Ross
Amyl & The Sniffers
Angelique Kidjo
Arlo Parks
The Avalanches
Beabadoobee
Bicep
Big Thief
Black Midi
Blossoms
Bonobo
Burna Boy
Caribou
Caroline Polachek
Cate Le Bon
Celeste
Charli XCX
Clairo
Confidence Man
Courtney Barnett
Crowded House
Declan McKenna
Doja Cat
Dry Cleaning
Easy Life
Elbow
Emma-Jean Thackray
First Aid Kit
Foals
Fontaines D.C.
Four Tet
Gabriels
Ghetts
Girl In Red
Glass Animals
Greentea Peng
Griff
HAIM
Herbie Hancock
Holly Humberstone
Idles
Inhaler
JARV IS
Jessie Ware
The Jesus and Mary Chain
Joy Crookes
Kacey Musgraves
Khruangbin
Koffee
Leon Bridges
Lianne La Havas
Little Simz
Lorde
Megan Thee Stallion
Metronomy
Mitski
Nightmares on Wax
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Nubya Garcia
Olivia Rodrigo
Pet Shop Boys
Phoebe Bridgers
Primal Scream
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Róisín Murphy
Rufus Wainwright
Sam Fender
Sampa The Great
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Self Esteem
Sigrid
Skunk Anansie
Sleaford Mods
Snarky Puppy
Squid
St. Vincent
Supergrass
TEMS
TLC
Turnstile
Warmduscher
The Waterboys
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Years & Years
Yves Tumor