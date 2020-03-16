Hear Glen Hansard Cover Van Morrison's "Astral Weeks" on This Day in 2012

As frontman of The Frames, member of The Swell Season and an accomplished solo musician, Glen Hansard has long bared his rootsy soul. The classic Irish singer/songwriter released his latest album, This Wild Willing, last year, and it was recently announced that The Frames will be playing their first U.S. shows in a decade this September.

On this day (March 16) in 2012, Hansard covered the Northern Irish great Van Morrison at Austin’s SXSW. He performed the title track to Morrison’s 1968 classic Astral Weeks at the now-shuttered Stage on Sixth bar. Hansard’s raspy, powerful folk rendition left the crowd cheering in amazement as he held an incredible note just before an explosion of horns. Warm, invigorating songs from singer/songwriters like Hansard and Morrison are an absolute godsend right now.

Hear this recording exclusively via the Paste vault below.