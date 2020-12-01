Goat Girl Share Video for New Single "The Crack"

Goat Girl have shared a new single “The Crack” alongside its music video, directed by Molly Ann Pendlebury. Following “Sad Cowboy,” this is the second glimpse into their forthcoming sophomore album, On All Fours, out on Jan. 29, 2021 via Rough Trade Records. The South London quartet’s self-titled debut album was released back in 2018.

The band says the new song, “emerged from an imagined post-apocalyptic world whereby people flee into space for a new life on an unruined planet, as the result of the pillaging of Planet Earth.”

Watch the video for “The Crack” below, and while you’re here, read Paste’s 2018 interview feature with Goat Girl. You can preorder On All Fours here.