Good Morning Announce New Album, Share Single

The Australians are coming out in full force. This time, one of the continent’s finest bands, Good Morning, have announced their newest album Barnyard (Oct. 22, Polyvinyl), which arrives two years after their packed 2019 that saw the release of The Option and Basketball Breakups. Alongside the announcement is the duo’s newest single, “Country.”

Over an infectious guitar riff that slowly builds into a folky bounce, Liam Parsons sings of wishing to return to a simpler life and younger desires. The entrancing video is set against the backdrop of Parson’s childhood: 1st Eltham Scouts Hall. “I was always too embarrassed to admit that I was a scout to my school friends, the same way I was too embarrassed to admit that I got piano lessons,” Parsons reveals. “Both of those things are ridiculous. Scouts is cool and so are piano lessons.”

Below, watch the video for “Country” and keep scrolling for the complete details of Barnyard ahead of its Oct. 22 release. You can preorder the album here.

Barnyard Artwork:

Barnyard Tracklist:

01. Too Young To Quit

02. Depends On What I Know

03. Wahlberg

04. Yng_Shldn

05. Matthew Newton

06. Tree

07. I’ve Been Waiting

08. Burning

09. Big Wig // Small Dog

10. Never Enough

11. Green Skies

12. Country