Goodie Mob Announce New Album Survival Kit Featuring Chuck D, Andre 3000, Big Boi

Goodie Mob announced a new album Survival Kit out Nov. 13, including tracks from previous collaborators André 3000 and Big Boi, as well as Public Enemy’s Chuck D.

Survival Kit is the group’s first album since 2013’s Age Against The Machine and according to Consequence of Sound, was written in response to police brutality.

In a statement, Goodie Mob’s T-Mo said:

“Right now, just seeing all of our people on TV marching and protesting and being shot at, bottles and stuff being chucked at the police, people burning down buildings and looting because we’re tired of all of the injustices.”

So far, they’ve shared early singles “Frontline” and “Are You Ready” (feat. Chuck D) ahead of the album reveal.

Keep scrolling for Goodie Mob’s Survival Kit cover art and tracklist. Read Paste’s review of their last album here.

Survival Kit Album Art:

Survival Kit Tracklist:

01. Are You Ready (feat. Chuck D)

02. Frontline

03. Curry Goat

04. No Cigar (feat. André 3000)

05. Prey 4 Da Sheep (feat. Big Boi)

06. DC Young Fly Crowe’s Nest Break

07. 4 My Ppl

08. Big Rube’s Road Break

09. Off-Road

10. Try We

11. Me Tyme

12. Back2Back

13. Survival Kit

14. Calm B 4 Da Storm

15. Big Rube’s Amazing Break

16. Amazing Grays