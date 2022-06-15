Grace Ives Announces North American Tour, Shares "On the Ground" Video

Riding high on the acclaim for her new album Janky Star, released last week via True Panther/Harvest Records, Brooklyn-based musician Grace Ives has announced a fall North American tour—her first-ever headlining run—and released the video for Janky Star track “On the Ground.”

The striking “On the Ground” video is closely attuned to the track itself, centering Ives as she sings directly into the lens—perhaps to emphasize “The weight of the words on my tongue” that the song considers. A level stare, presented in black-and-white, is abruptly replaced by glowing color, with superimposed text and imagery stacking layers of meaning atop Ives’ music, and between shots of multiple Ives singing and close-ups on her expressive hand gestures, it feels as if she’s everywhere, embodying the song entirely. It’s a fitting turn from an artist who’s stepping into the spotlight in a major way.

“Grace was one of my students who eventually became my assistant and friend,” says “On the Ground” director Sara Magenheimer in a statement. “I have been rooting for her for years, so in a way this video is a love letter to her, a way of showing how much I see in her and how truly incredible I believe she is. This video is also a celebration of music videos as an art form. I referenced Warhol’s work for MTV and Deee-Lite’s videos to honor the way in which this humble form has acted as a Trojan Horse, bringing experimental moving image art into homes across the world. I love the punk vibe of this medium and this video embraces its young wild history.”

Ives’ headlining tour begins in her hometown at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere Zone One on Sept. 8, hitting Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver before wrapping up at Portland’s Doug Fir Lounge on Sept. 25. In mid-November, she’ll cross the pond for a half-dozen U.K./E.U. shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out Ives’ “On the Ground” video and complete tour itinerary below. Janky Star is out now.

Grace Ives Tour Dates:

June

16 – New York City, NY @ 120 E. Broadway

September

08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10 – Washington, DC @ DC9

12 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

16 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

21 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

24 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

November

14 – Manchester, UK @ YES

16 – London, UK @ The Lower Third

18 – TBA, ES @ TBA

19 – Paris, FR @ TBA

24 – Berlin, DE @ Introducing at The Reed

25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso