Grace Potter Shares Video For New Single "Eachother"

Singer/songwriter Grace Potter has shared the music video for her newest single, “Eachother.” The song, premiered on Colbert as part of the #PlayAtHome series, features a host of stars: Jackson Browne, Marcus King, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessing join Potter in the socially-distanced video, each recording from the comfort of their own home.

Potter also has been putting on a weekly livestream series, Monday Night Twilight Hour with Grace Potter , which goes live every Monday at 9 p.m. ET via Potter’s Facebook and YouTube.

Watch the video for “Eachother” below. Further down, watch Potter’s 2019 performance in the Paste studio.