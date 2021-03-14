Watch Lido Pimienta, Burna Boy, Poppy and More Perform During Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Ahead of this evening’s 63rd Grammy Awards, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, the Recording Academy livestreamed their Premiere Ceremony starting at 3 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon, with three-time nominee Jhené Aiko hosting. The two-and-a-half-hour presentation included the first awards of this year’s Grammys, with dozens of golden gramophones finding their way into the hands of artists including Fiona Apple, Beyoncé, Thundercat, The Strokes and Kaytranada. Interspersed with these announcements were performances by seven nominated artists: classical pianist Igor Levit, Latin art-pop artist Lido Pimienta, blues man Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, jazz act Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science, singer/songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright, pop-metal singer Poppy (who debuted a new song titled “Eat”) and Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

Watch those performances below, and keep up with all of tonight’s big winners right here.