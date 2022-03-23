Guerilla Toss Share Final Famously Alive Single, “Live Exponential”

Ahead of the release of their Sub Pop debut Famously Alive, which arrives this Friday (March 25), Guerilla Toss have shared a third and final single from the album, “Live Exponential.”

Like the two singles that have come before it, “Cannibal Capital” and “Famously Alive,” “Live Exponential” is a colorful, fuzzy explosion of sound demanding that everyone within earshot knows they’re special. “I’m feeling godly / but just for me,” singer Kassie Carlson sings over glittery synth hits that aim directly for the chest, joyously soaring at the thought of any untapped potential that lives inside of each of us. It’s a gorgeous piece of positivity that can barely contain the exuberance it holds.

Carlson shared her thoughts about the track in a press release:

The song “Live Exponential” is about living to the fullest and beyond. It’s about having all the experiences possible and using them to build your understanding of yourself and the world around you. It’s about telling yourself you’re special until you believe it and feeling Godly just for yourself. It’s about severing the primal need for outside approval and taking active action to get what you want and need.

The band have expanded their North American tour, which now kicks off in Greenfield, MA on April 7. Other new dates include all three days of Vermont’s Waking Windows festival, which closes out the tour with its final date on May 15.

Check out the visualizer for “Live Exponential” below, and keep scrolling to see an updated list of Guerilla Toss’ tour dates. You can preorder Famously Alive here.

Guerilla Toss Tour Dates

April

07 – Greenfield, MA @ Hawks & Reed^

08 – Catskills, NY @ Avalon Lounge^

09 – New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom^

13 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

15 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

16 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room @ Third Man Records

17 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

20 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

21 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

22 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz P.D.B

25 – Portland, ME @ Space

26 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville

27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

29 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye

30 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye

May

11 – Washington, DC @ DC9^

12 – Kingston, NY @ Tubbys^

13 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival^

14 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival^

15 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Festival^

^ = New dates