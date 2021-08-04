Gully Boys Announce Favorite Son EP, Share Title Track

Minneapolis rock trio Gully Boys—Kathy Callahan (guitar, vocals), Natalie Klemond (bass, vocals) and Nadirah McGill (drums, vocals)—have announced their forthcoming third EP, Favorite Son, and shared its title track. The new single is the second we’ve heard ahead of the EP, coming Sept. 10 on Get Better Records.

On “Favorite Son,” Gully Boys dial back the sticky hooks of previous single “Russian Doll” and amp up the hard-rock theatrics: McGill’s thundering drums marshal distorted power chords forward as Callahan considers the patriarchal gender roles Gully Boys toy with in both their band name and Bandcamp bio (“Three scrappy boys writing songs in the basement”). “Power is born / a beautiful boy,” she sings, refusing to settle for a life on the margins: “I was born / knowing what I want.”

Listen to “Favorite Son” via Bandcamp below and see the details of Gully Boys’ forthcoming EP further down.

Favorite Son EP Art:

Favorite Son EP Tracklist:

1. The Way

2. I’m Not Yours

3. In Another Life

4. Favorite Son

5. Russian Doll