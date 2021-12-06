HAIM Announce 2022 North American Tour

After the success of 2020’s Women In Music Pt. III, the California-bred sister rockstars are touring one more HAIM. The trio will depart on a North American tour next year, including dates at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden.

From April to June 2022, HAIM will perform across the U.S. and into Canada, with support from Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee and Princess Nokia along the tour. After their North American tour, the band will travel to the U.K. for a few concerts, including Lollapalooza Stockholm.

Their third album, Women In Music Pt. III made Paste’s Best Albums of 2020 list, and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammys. Their performance at the award show ranked highly on our 2021 Best Grammy Performances list, as well.

Tickets for HAIM’s tour go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full list of HAIM’s 2022 tour dates below, along with their 2021 Daytrotter session. Find more information about tickets and the tour here.

HAIM 2022 Tour Dates:

April

24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

27 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

May

01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

05 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

06 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place +

09 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

11 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

13 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem +

17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $

19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

22 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

24 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

25 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

31 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^

June

01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

03 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

04 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^

14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

July

03 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

13 – Leeds, England @ Millennium Square

14 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro

16 – Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

17 – Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 – Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

20 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

21 – London, England @ The O2

23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

(~ with support from Buzzy Lee)

(+ with support from Faye Webster)

(^ with support from Sasami )

(# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee)

($ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster)