Haim Delay Their Album Women in Music Pt. III Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Sisters and bandmates HAIM have decided to postpone their third studio album, Women in Music Pt. III after “talking every day for hours” during 11 days of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The album was originally set to be released on April 24, and the trio recently played at delis across the country in order to promote the album.

In a statement on Instagram, the sisters said that the album would now be slated for later this summer “due to everything that is going on with COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world.”

HAIM previously released the singles “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m in It,” “Hallelujah” and “The Steps” ahead of the album’s release. They cite concerns over anticipated travel plans and the safety of crew and personnel as to the main deciding factors as to postpone the album.

Read the full statement from HAIM below. While we all wait until quarantine is over and Women in Music Pt. III can finally grace us, check out HAIM performing “Go Slow” back in 2012 from Paste’s archives.