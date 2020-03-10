HAIM Announce Tour of U.S. Delis, Perform “The Steps” on Fallon

HAIM, the Los Angeles rock band consisting of a trio of sisters, have announced The Deli Tour, where they will play in a handful of delicatessens in major U.S. cities. The tour will stop in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.

So far, only the East Coast dates have been announced: New York on March 10, D.C. on the 11th and Chicago on the 13th. No venues have been announced yet, but in an Instagram post, HAIM said to look at their story for locations.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” the band wrote on their Instagram, “so let’s all get together and eat some matzo ball soup and we’ll play you some songs live. Maybe some new ones??”

HAIM’s Deli Tour comes ahead of the release of their third album, Women in Music Pt. III, out April 23.

Monday night, HAIM performed the latest single from their forthcoming album, “The Steps,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They also appeared in a musical sketch alongside Fallon, “I Liked an Instagram Post,” in which they convey the shame of liking someone’s extremely old Instagram post while creeping on their profile.

Watch HAIM perform “The Steps” and appear in “I Liked an Instagram Post” below, and keep tabs on their Instagram stories to find out more information about The Deli Tour. Further down below, hear HAIM perform “Go Slow” during their 2012 Daytrotter Session.