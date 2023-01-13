Half Gringa Announces Upcoming EP Ancestral Home With New Single "No Kind Of Fire"

Chicago’s Half Gringa released their new single “No Kind Of Fire,” off her upcoming EP Ancestral Home set to release on January 27.

The five-track EP will be the first body of work since the release of her sophomore album, Force To Reckon in 2020. Isabel Olive, Half Gringa’s lead singer/songwriter, explores her Venezuelan and American bicultural identity throughout her discography. Growing up in the Midwest influenced Olive to create a sound that mixes indie-rock with midwestern and Latin American folk.

“No Kind Of Fire” starts with an ambient and swelling electric guitar accompanied by the soft country twang in Olive’s voice. The track is extremely stripped down to match the vulnerability of the lyrics. The percussion is soft, with low kicks to drive the song’s message forward: how those with many different identities work through generational trauma.

Olive says in the release for the album, “This song is about how memory contributes to our perception of ourselves and our families. It’s a song I started writing almost a decade ago as a reflection of how blood ties can affect how we love, and how we love can affect what we pass onto progeny through our memories.” Forgiveness of ourselves and the ones we love is crucial to the change that propels us forward.

You can listen to the new single “No Kind Of Fire” from Half Gringa’s upcoming EP below.

Ancestral Home Tracklist:

1. Some Curse

2. Miranda

3. Sevenwater

4. Well Soon

5. No Kind Of Fire

Watch Half Gringa’s Paste Studio session from Pallet Sound in Chicago on July 28, 2021.