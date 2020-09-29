Halsey Shares Manic Deluxe Edition and Video for "929"

In honor of her 26th birthday today, Halsey provided listeners with a few surprises, releasing a deluxe version of her latest album Manic and a music video for track “929.” “929” is a contemplation of the costs of fame, and the Peter Donaghy-directed video contains footage from her childhood and on tour.

The newly released deluxe version of Manic includes studio recordings of “wipe your tears” and “I’m Not Mad,” plus stripped-down versions of songs like “3am” and “Alanis’ Interlude.”

Halsey recently released a live version of her debut album Badlands and collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on a track from his album Tickets To My Downfall. Halsey also received a tribute from BTS in Time’s list of Most Influential People of 2020. Her first poetry book I Would Leave Me If I Could arrives on Nov. 10 and is currently available for preorder here.

Watch the video for “929” below. Keep scrolling for the Manic deluxe tracklist. Read Paste’s ranking of the 10 Best Halsey Songs here.

Manic (Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. “Ashley”02. “clementine”03. “Graveyard”04. “You should be sad”05. “Forever… (is a long time)”06. “Dominic’s Interlude”07. “I HATE EVERBODY”08. “3am”09. “Without Me”10. “Finally // beautiful stranger”11. “Alanis’ Interlude”12. “killing boys”13. “SUGA’s Interlude”14. “More”15. “Still Learning”16. “929”

Vol 2

01. “wipe your tears”

02. “I’m Not Mad”

03. “Be Kind” (Marshmello & Halsey)

04. “Without Me” (feat. Juice WRLD)

05. “Without Me” (ILLENIUM Remix)

06. “Graveyard (Acoustic)”

07. “You should be sad (Acoustic)”

08. “Alanis’ Interlude (Stripped)”

09. “Without Me (Stripped)”

10. “Graveyard (Stripped)”

11. “3am (Stripped)”