Hana Vu Announces New Album Public Storage, Shares "Everybody's Birthday"

Los Angeles-based solo artist Hana Vu has announced her debut album for Ghostly International, Public Storage, coming Nov. 5. Her new single “Everybody’s Birthday” is the follow-up to mid-July’s “Maker,” which we hailed as one of that week’s best tracks.

Vu’s latest song finds the talented 21-year-old exploring her vocal range’s lower reaches, physically evoking the song’s uniquely bleak subject: “the collective misery and depressive introspection one experiences on their birthday, which in this era of being alone, can feel infinite,” as the artist explains in a statement. While “Maker” set Vu’s existential entreaties to a nuanced indie-pop sound that prominently featured the banjo, “Everybody’s Birthday” is more glossy and pop-forward, despite its gloomy lyrics, with a bouncy drum and bass groove at the forefront, and bright keys and guitars aglow against Vu’s striking contralto vocals.

Co-produced by Jackson Phillips (Day Wave), Vu’s forthcoming album is named for the storage units she and her family used while moving every few years, a process of carrying personal history forward that Vu connects to her songwriting: “These public expressions of thoughts, feelings, baggage, experiences that accumulate every year and fill little units such as ‘albums.’” She even lived next to a public storage facility while writing the record—a physical manifestation of the metaphor.

Listen to “Everybody’s Birthday” below and see the details of Public Storage further down. You can preorder it here.

Public Storage Tracklist:

01. April Fool

02. Public Storage

03. Aubade

04. Heaven

05. Keeper

06. Gutter

07. My House

08. World’s Worst

09. Anything Striking

10. Everybody’s Birthday

11. I Got

12. Maker

Public Storage Album Art: