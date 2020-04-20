The Paste Happiest Hour: Andy Frasco + Zach Williams (The Lone Bellow) at 5pm ET Today

Tune in today, Monday, April 20, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Watch L.A. blues rocker Andy Frasco at 5pm ET. And then Zach Williams of Americana trio The Lone Bellow at 5:25pm.

Frasco’s eighth album, Keep On Keepin’ On is due out this Friday, and he and his band, The U.N. were scheduled to play Bonnaroo and several other festivals in support of it this summer. Check out the band’s 2018 Daytrotter concert below:

And Zach Williams has been performing with The Lone Bellow since 2013. Their new single “Count on Me,” off their 2020 album Half Moon Light just hit #1 on Americana radio. Watch their set at the Paste Studio NYC from earlier this year below:

Subscribe to the Paste YouTube channel and tune in every weekday at 5pm for The Paste Happiest Hour.

Josh Jackson is Paste’s co-founder and editor-in-chief and host of The Paste Happiest Hour. Follow him on Twitter at @joshjackson.