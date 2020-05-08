The Paste Happiest Hour: Hayes Carll & Tommy Emmanuel

Tune in today, Friday, May 8, for the latest episode of The Paste Happiest Hour, our daily livestream interview and music show hosted by Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson.

Today’s episode begins with Hayes Carll at 5pm ET, followed by Tommy Emmanuel at 5:25pm ET.

First up is Texas troubadour Hayes Carll. The singer/songwriter has been named the Americana Emerging Artist of the Year in 2010, the Austin Musician of the Year in 2017 and received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song in 2016 for writing “Chances Are” for Lee Ann Wommack. Before all that, Paste named him One to Watch back in 2005. Watch him perform at the Paste Studio in New York in 2019 while you wait:

Then we’ll be joined by Australian guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel, named Best Acoustic Guitarist by the readers of Guitar Player magazine and inductee in the Australian Roll of Renown. The New South Wales native and two-time Grammy nominee played at the Closing Ceremonies of the Sydney Olympics in 2000 for a televised audience of nearly 3 billion. His latest album was a collaboration with fellow finger-picking guitar player John Knowles, 2019’s Heart Songs. Watch him perform at the Paste Studio in New York in 2018.

