Helado Negro Announces New Album Far In, Shares First Single

Roberto Carlos Lange, aka songwriter/producer Helado Negro, has announced his new album Far In, out Oct. 22 on 4AD. His first release on the acclaimed label, Far In follows 2019’s deservingly acclaimed This Is How You Smile, a spellbinding and serene record that tracks Lange’s experiences as a Latinx individual reckoning with spiritual awakening. Far In embraces that mysticism, with Lange saying it ”’celebrates the ghosts,’ embracing pleasure and freedom to follow the metaphysical further.” Written in Marfa, Texas, during the brutal summer of 2020, it stands as a testament to resilience, as Lange says “escape is never out there, you have to go inward.”

Accompanying the announcement is new single “Gemini And Leo,” in which “the titular pair stay indoors to discover each other anew with music recalling Roberto’s youth growing up in South Florida listening to 80s club songs, and their return sampled in 90s hip-hop,” as a press release explains. Featuring energetic drums, kaleidoscopic synths and an undeniably funky bass, Helado Negro’s new song guides the listener towards euphoria.

“Gemini And Leo” arrives with an animated video directed by Jacob Escobedo, available to watch below. Check it out along with the details of Far In and Helado Negro’s 2019 performance of “Running” at the Paste Studio.

Far In Album Art:

Far In Tracklist:

01. Wake Up Tomorrow (feat. Kacy Hill)

02. Gemini and Leo

03. Purple Tones

04.There Must Be A Song Like You

05. Aguas Frías

06. Aureole

07. Hometown Dream

08. Agosto (feat. Buscabulla)

09. Outside the Outside

10. Brown Fluorescence

11. Wind Conversations

12. Thank You For Ever

13. La Naranja

14. Telescope (feat. Benamin)

15. Mirror Talk