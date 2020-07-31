Hinds Cover The Clash's "Spanish Bombs"

Madrid-based band Hinds have shared a cover of The Clash’s “Spanish Bombs,” taken from their 1979 album London Calling. The Spanish rockers injected the track with a dose of Hindsian playfulness.

The band says of their cover:

“We’ve always loved doing covers. maybe ‘cause it’s the way we started, or maybe because there are so many good songs in the world already that we wish we had written! and we really enjoy hindsifying them heheh. the clash were my mom’s forevers favourite band and ade’s parents also, so it is always beautiful to connect generations through music.”

Just last month, Hinds released their third studio album, The Prettiest Curse, via Mom + Pop. Read Paste’s review of the album here.

Listen to Hinds cover “Spanish Bombs” below. Further down, check out Hinds’ 2016 Paste Studio session.