Ho99o9 Releases Star-Studded Collaborative Tape Featuring Pussy Riot

Los Angeles-based hip-hop punk duo Ho99o9 (pronounced “horror”) has a lot of friends, so why not share their talents with the world? The new mixtape Ho99o9 Presents Territory : Turf Talk Vol. 1 is a showcase of the band’s eclectic array of their musical universe, featuring contributions from Pussy Riot, Pink Siifu, Gnar and more.

Pulling from the band’s inspirations that span across genre and time, Ho99o9’s collaborative track with Russia’s Pussy Riot entitled “MIND YO BIZNESS” is a shapeshifting track built on rage. Pussy Riot’s soft delivery delivers an impactful punch as they address misogyny over the rumbly, distorted trap beat. “MIND YO BIZNESS” is a rallying cry for empowerment at all costs. The video itself is a twisted exploration of public surveillance, shown through grainy security camera footage.

“There’s something powerful in moving as an army, as a unit, as a force,” asserts Ho99o9’s theOGM (who produced the mixtape under the name LilBooth). “It’s paying homage to all the Collectives / Crews like Wu Tang, Dip Set, G Unit, Ruff Ryders, Rawkus, Roc a Fella / State Property, FlipMode Squad, O.F., A.S.A.P.”

Watch the video for “MIND YO BIZNESS” below and scroll further down for the complete details of Ho99o9 Presents Territory : Turf Talk Vol. 1. You can stream the album here.

Ho99o9 Presents Territory : Turf Talk Vol. 1 Artwork:



Ho99o9 Presents Territory : Turf Talk Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. Woke Up Dreaming (Nah Elllis, N8NOFACE & Elete)

02. Tummy Tuck (Hoddy, the Young Jedi & Mother Lurk)

03. Ima Die Wit It (N8NOFACE, Yeti Bones & Pink Siifu)

04. Bad Posture (Hoddy, the Young Jedi, LilBooth & Gnar)

05. Ass In the Air (Plack Blague)

06. Chasin Burgundy (Dani Miller & LilBooth)

07. Mind Yo Bizness (Ho99o9 & Pussy Riot)

08. Decisions Gotta Be Made (LilBooth, Chase & Elete)

09. Eye Razor (LilBooth, Hoddy, the Young Jedi & Krash Battle)

10. Christina (Brainorchestra & Elete)

11. DATMYBU (Jahsh Banks & MoRuf)

12. Ask Again (Jesse Boykins III & LilBooth)

13. I LIke Drank (‘89 the Brainchild)

14. Problemos (Peso Gordon & Hoddy, the Young Jedi)

15. Dis Shit Cold (Hoddy, the Young Jedi, Reaper Mook & The General)

16. All The Time (Yeti Bones)

17. Y’all Don’t Sell Dope (Hollywood Dick)

18. Tall Shadows (Hoddy, the Young Jedi)