Honey Lung Share New Single "Juggle," Announce New EP Post Modern Motorcade Music

London band Honey Lung have shared the details of their new EP Post Modern Motorcade Music, out on May 29 via Big Scary Monsters (Beach Slang, American Football), as well as a new single, “Juggle.” The band announced their signing to the label last month along with new track “Be My Friend.” Last week, Honey Lung were a highlight of New York City’s New Colossus Festival, where they performed at a Paste-branded showcase and in our Manhattan studio for a live session.

“Juggle” is the band’s most lo-fi cut to date and perhaps their most lyrically pensive. Though it still has Jamie Batten’s distinct vocal tone and melodic intuition, it’s marked by various charming keyboards, pitch-shifted vocals and background whooshes—possibly a door to a more off-center direction. The song tracks how boredom and weariness are often indicative of something darker. It ultimately comes down to two choices, and it’s sometimes tempting to take the easier road: keeping feelings front and center, or letting them fester in the shadows.

“Sometimes we can all feel like we’re a juggling act and it’s tiring,” Batten says. “We wrote ‘Juggle’ initially as an angry jam that eventually turned into a song. It was one of those songs that would always be in the back of our minds and we always knew we would return to it; it was just a matter of time.”

Below, listen to “Juggle” and watch Honey Lung’s Paste Studio session, recorded last week during New Colossus Festival. Keep scrolling to see the artwork for Post Modern Motorcade Music. The band’s previous EP, Memory, was one of our favorite EPs of 2019.

Post Modern Motorcade Music Artwork: