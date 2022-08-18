Iceage Shares Title Track from New Compilation, Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021

Danish rockers Iceage have announced a new compilation album, Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021, which will be released Sept. 23 via Mexican Summer. They shared title track “Shake the Feeling” today (Aug. 18) along with an Alex Cantouris-directed music video that splices behind-the-scenes clips of the band with footage of them performing at last year’s Pitchfork London.

Shake the Feeling is a collection of tracks that didn’t quite make the band’s last three LPs, or “misfit children,” as singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes them. The tracks span the seven years during which Iceage made Plowing Into the Field of Love (2014), Beyondless (2018), and Seek Shelter (2021). The record also features covers of “I’ll Keep It With Mine” by Bob Dylan and “My Mule” by Abner Jay.

Recorded during the Beyondless sessions, then dusted off from the vault, the lead single “Shake the Feeling” sounds like a classic rock ‘n’ roll deep cut. Despite being from Copenhagen, the band effortlessly channels the catchy hooks and slick electric guitars that took American airwaves by storm in the ‘60s. As Rønnenfelt croons about rowdy nights out and ever-elusive femme fatales, Iceage exudes a dangerous charm and rockstar attitude.

“We thought this one (Shake the Feeling) to be a little too ‘nice’ and well behaved at the time,” explains Rønnenfelt. “I didn’t want to learn the song, so I ended up improvising on the final take we did before abandoning it. In hindsight, I find the song to be completely sprawling with an impulsiveness difficult to capture on purpose. It has some of the guitar work I’m personally most proud of.”

Listen to “Shake The Feeling” below along and find a complete list of Iceages’ upcoming tour dates further down.

Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 Tracklist:

01. All The Junk On The Outskirts

02. Shake The Feeling

03. Sociopath Boogie

04. My Mule

05. I’ll Keep It With Mine

06. Balm of Gilead

07. Broken Hours

08. I’m Ready To Make A Baby

09. Namouche

10. Order Meets Demand

11. Lockdown Blues

12. Shelter Song (Acoustic)

Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 Art:

Iceage Tour Dates:

September

09 – Siena, IT @ Live Rock Festival

21 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *

22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner *

26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

October

01 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

03 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *

04 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

06 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

07 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground *

08 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *

11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

13 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater *

15 – Seattle, WA @ Substation *

(* = co-headlining dates with Earth)

(^ = with Object of Affection & Smirk)