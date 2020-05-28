Watch Trailer for IDLES Documentary "Don't Go Gentle"

Following the release of their recent single “Mr. Motivator,” IDLES have unveiled a trailer for a documentary about the band out June 1 called “Don’t Go Gentle.”

The description says it’s “about finding strength in vulnerability,” and the trailer begins with some words from frontman Joe Talbot: “People need inclusivity and they need community, and they need a feeling of acceptance through imperfection.” Then there’s just a lot of crazy footage from shows all over the world, and interviews with passionate fans. Luckily the wait for the documentary isn’t long at all—it will make a great quarantine watch.

If you haven’t yet checked out “Mr. Motivator,” you can listen to it here. Watch the trailer for the documentary below: