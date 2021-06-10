illuminati hotties Announce New Album Let Me Do One More, Share New Single

illuminati hotties, the exhilaratingly noisy project of Sarah Tudzin, has dealt with a lot over the years. From label disputes to unpaid royalties, it has been a rocky road to get to the point of independence. Today, illuminati hotties announces their third album Let Me Do One More, out Oct. 1 via Tudzin’s imprint label Snack Shack Tracks.

To kick off the summer, the band shares “Pool Hopping,” the album’s second single following “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA.” Tudzin uses the pool as a cheeky metaphor for relationships and her desire to find someone better. Her spry lyrics and the beach punk vibes of the song lend itself well to the equally fitting music video: everyone is in a pool. What more could we ask for? Maybe some synchronized swimming which Tudzin delivers with a smile.

Listen to “Pool Hopping” below and scroll down to revisit illuminati hotties’ 2019 Paste Studio performance. Keep scrolling for album artwork and track details as well as the band’s West Coast performances with Death Cab for Cutie. You can preorder Let Me Do One More ahead of its Oct. 1 release date here.

Let Me Do One More Artwork:

Let Me Do One More Tracklist:

01. Pool Hopping

02. MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA

03. Knead

04. Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism

05. u v v p (feat Buck Meek)

06. Protector

07. Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth

08. Kickflip

09. Toasting (feat Alex Menne)

10. The Sway

11. Cheap Shoes

12. Growth

illuminati hotties Tour Dates:

September

15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *

17 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage *

October

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

(* supporting/ Death Cab For Cutie)