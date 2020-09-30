Jónsi Shares Video for New Single "Salt Licorice" Featuring Robyn

Sigur Rós’ Jónsi shared a new single “Salt Licorice,” which features Robyn. Following “Swill,” “Exhale” and “Cannibal” (featuring Elizabeth Fraser), this is the final preview of Jónsi’s forthcoming solo record Shiver, out this Friday (Oct. 2) via Krunk.

“‘Salt Licorice’ is such a cute and perfect pop song,” Robyn says. “It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time. It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!”

Watch the “Salt Licorice” video below, and pre-order Shiver here.