Sigur Rós' Jónsi Shares First New Single in 10 Years, "Exhale"

Sigur Rós lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Jónsi has shared his first new solo music in over a decade—a new single called “Exhale.” The song was co-produced by Jónsi and PC Music founder A. G. Cook, and it comes with an accompanying video directed by Jónsi and Giovanni Ribisi. Sigur Rós’ latest album arrived in 2013 with Kveikur, while Jónsi’s came in 2010 with Go.

“Exhale” melds Jónsi’s graceful calm with the hyper-pop sensibilities that reign supreme in much of today’s most challenging music. It maintains a wispy serenity throughout, but you can hear abrasive pop touches bubbling under the surface before they fully let loose in the song’s final quarter. It will come as a surprise to no one that Jónsi’s voice translates just as well over skittering electro-pop as it does atmospheric post-rock.

Listen to “Exhale” below.