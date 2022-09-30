Jaboukie Young-White Shares Debut Single as jaboukie, "BBC"

New York City-based writer, performer and now, musician Jaboukie Young-White has released his debut single as jaboukie, “BBC” (short for “Bad Bitch Coochie”), via Interscope Records. The horny-as-hell electro-rap banger arrived Friday alongside a self-directed music video, meaning it also marks Young-White’s first time in the director’s chair.

“BBC” features instrumental contributions from jaboukie’s brother, Javeigh Young-White, as well as mixing by Grammy-winning producer and engineer Neal Pogue, studio engineering by Alex Poeppel of Kensaltown East, and mastering by Mike Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

“Bad bitch coochie is a state of mind,” jaboukie says of the song in a statement. “‘BBC’ was initially a demo recorded in my apartment in the summer of 2020. I had a four on the floor kick then my brother, Javeigh, laid a filthy, thumping bassline. I wanted the lyrics to reflect that cheeky and sleazy energy. I want this song to be a song you can’t help but dance to.”

“When the opportunity came to overdub my home recordings in a studio setting—to go from lo-fi to hi-fi—I was so excited,” jaboukie adds. “I figured if I was gonna go for it, I might as well go big.”

A press release describes the song as “a preview of jaboukie’s first official foray into music, with more to come.”

Watch the “BBC” video below.