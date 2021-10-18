Jack White Shares New Single, "Taking Me Back"

It’s been nearly four years since Jack White released what Paste called “the weirdest album of his career so far,” 2018’s Boarding House Reach. Now, the Third Man Records head has returned with “Taking Me Back,” an explosive rocker featured in the new trailer for the forthcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as a softer alternate version called “Taking Me Back (Gently).”

White sings and handles all the instruments on “Taking Me Back,” which he produced at his Third Man Studios in Nashville. The track feels like a return to White’s sweet spot after the oddity of Boarding House Reach, with a bludgeoned backbeat and big, brash guitar riffs taking turns in the driver’s seat. White even sprinkles in some synths, adding a futuristic touch to a track that otherwise goes back to basics.

There’s no word yet on a larger body of work from White, but we’ll keep you posted on whatever the 12-time Grammy winner may be cooking up.

Check out the visualizers for “Taking Me Back” and “Taking Me Back (Gently)” below, and see the single art further down.

“Taking Me Back” Single Art: