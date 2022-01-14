Watch Jack White's “Love Is Selfish” Video

Jack White has not one, but two of Paste’s most-anticipated 2022 albums on the way, and the Third Man Records head has now shared a second single from the releases, lead Entering Heaven Alive (July 22) track “Love Is Selfish.” The song arrives alongside a self-directed music video, and follows lead Fear of the Dawn (April 8) single “Taking Me Back.”

White will tour North America, the E.U. and the U.K. this spring and summer—The Supply Chain Issues Tour kicks off on Fear of the Dawn’s release day, beginning with a sold-out two-night stand in White’s hometown of Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre, and running through an Aug. 29 show at Kansas City, Missouri’s Starlight Theatre. You can revisit those dates right here and find tickets here.

Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive are White’s first new albums in four years, the follow-ups to 2018’s Boarding House Reach.

Watch the “Love Is Selfish” video below.