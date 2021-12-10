Jack White Announces Spring 2022 Tour

With quite a timely title, The Supply Chain Issues Tour, Jack White will perform throughout the United States, Europe and U.K. in early 2022 for his first headlining shows in four years.
The tour will begin with two Fear of the Dawn album release shows at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre on April 8 and 9, 2022. White is not only celebrating one album, though. Fear of the Dawn, out April 8, 2022 via his own Third Man Records will be followed by Entering Heaven Alive set to release July 22, 2022.
Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. local time. Fans can also access a presale for Thursday, Dec. 16 by presaving White’s latest single “Taking Me Back.” Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Dec. 17. You can purchase tickets and find more information here.
Find a full list of White’s upcoming tour dates below, along with the video for “Taking Me Back.” Preorder Fear of the Dawn here and Entering Heaven Alive here.
Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:
April
08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
12 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
23 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
24 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival *
26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
May
01 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
31 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
June
01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
03 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
30 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
July
01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
02 – Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee
04 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
07 – Lyon, France @ Le Radiant
10 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
14 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
18 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
19 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
20 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
August
13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena
17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
23 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
28 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre