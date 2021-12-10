Jack White Announces Spring 2022 Tour

With quite a timely title, The Supply Chain Issues Tour, Jack White will perform throughout the United States, Europe and U.K. in early 2022 for his first headlining shows in four years.

The tour will begin with two Fear of the Dawn album release shows at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre on April 8 and 9, 2022. White is not only celebrating one album, though. Fear of the Dawn, out April 8, 2022 via his own Third Man Records will be followed by Entering Heaven Alive set to release July 22, 2022.

Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. local time. Fans can also access a presale for Thursday, Dec. 16 by presaving White’s latest single “Taking Me Back.” Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Dec. 17. You can purchase tickets and find more information here.

Find a full list of White’s upcoming tour dates below, along with the video for “Taking Me Back.” Preorder Fear of the Dawn here and Entering Heaven Alive here.

Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:

April

08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

12 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

23 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

24 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival *

26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

May

01 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

31 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

June

01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

03 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

30 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

July

01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

02 – Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

04 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

07 – Lyon, France @ Le Radiant

10 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

14 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

18 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

19 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

20 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

August

13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena

17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

23 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

28 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre