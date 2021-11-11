Jack White Announces Two New Albums

When Jack White shared his first new music since 2018’s Boarding House Reach last month, we expected he may have had something bigger up his sleeve—what we didn’t expect was two somethings.

On Thursday, White announced two new albums, Fear of the Dawn (April 8, 2022) and Entering Heaven Alive (July 22, 2022), set for release via his own Third Man Records. Available for preorder now, the full-lengths will be White’s first in more than four years by the time they’re released next year.

A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip is featured on Fear of the Dawn, as its tracklist reveals. The duo previously performed together during a 2015 White show at Madison Square Garden.

White has also shared the official video for “Taking Me Back,” the opening track on Fear of the Dawn, the audio for which he released in October. White self-co-directed the video alongside Lauren Dunn (Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis).

In addition to standard black vinyl, Fear of the Dawn will be available in five limited-edition vinyl variants, including: a midnight blue vinyl version with a screen-printed jacket available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store; astronomical blue vinyl available at select independent record stores; moon glow white vinyl available at Target; and a split moon glow white and astronomical blue LP with an 11”x11” screen-printed poster and Third Man Records compilation CD available at Rough Trade Records. Details of Entering Heaven Alive’s vinyl variants have yet to be revealed.

Watch the “Taking Me Back” video below and see the details of White’s forthcoming albums further down. You can preorder Fear of the Dawn here and Entering Heaven Alive here.

FEAR OF THE DAWN Tracklist:

1. TAKING ME BACK

2. FEAR OF THE DAWN

3. THE WHITE RAVEN

4. HI-DE-HO (W/ Q-TIP)

5. EOSOPHOBIA

6. INTO THE TWILIGHT

7. DUSK

8. WHAT’S THE TRICK?

9. THAT WAS THEN (THIS IS NOW)

10. EOSOPHOBIA (REPRISE)

11. MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT

12. SHEDDING MY VELVET

FEAR OF THE DAWN Album Art:

ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE Tracklist:

1. A TIP FROM YOU TO ME

2. ALL ALONG THE WAY

3. HELP ME ALONG

4. LOVE IS SELFISH

5. I’VE GOT YOU SURROUNDED (WITH MY LOVE)

6. QUEEN OF THE BEES

7. A TREE ON FIRE FROM WITHIN

8. IF I DIE TOMORROW

9. PLEASE GOD, DON’T TELL ANYONE

10. A MADMAN FROM MANHATTAN

11. TAKING ME BACK (GENTLY)

ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE Album Art: