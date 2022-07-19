Japanese Breakfast and So!YoON! Collab on Korean Version of "Be Sweet"

Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner), the Grammy-nominated artist and New York Times bestselling author, has teamed up with the South Korean artist So!YoON! (the solo project of Hwang Soyoon) of Se So Neon to create a special Korean-language version of “Be Sweet.” The track appeared on Zauner’s adored 2021 album, Jubilee.
“We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’ preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul,” Zauner said. “Im very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago. So is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I’m so happy we got to collab.”
Japanese Breakfast is currently on tour and will continue to play a mix of headlining dates, festivals, and shows alongside Yo La Tengo, Florence + The Machine, The Linda Lindas, Cate Le Bon and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Check out the Korean version of “Be Sweet” below, along with the full list of upcoming Japanese Breakfast shows.
Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates:
July
22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^ $
26 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
31 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
August
06 – Incheon, South Korea @ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival
14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
26 – Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater
28 – Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival
September
02 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
03 – Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom
15 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
17 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
27 – Rochester, NY @ Man Street Armor ^
28 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
29 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
October
01 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~
04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~
07 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #
08-09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival
20 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
22 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket
24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
25 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
27 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
November
06 – São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo
12 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago
13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos Aires
(^ w/ Yo La Tengo)
($ w/ Cate Le Bon)
(~ w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & The Linda Lindas)
(# w/ Florence + The Machine)