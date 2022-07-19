Japanese Breakfast and So!YoON! Collab on Korean Version of "Be Sweet"

Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner), the Grammy-nominated artist and New York Times bestselling author, has teamed up with the South Korean artist So!YoON! (the solo project of Hwang Soyoon) of Se So Neon to create a special Korean-language version of “Be Sweet.” The track appeared on Zauner’s adored 2021 album, Jubilee.

“We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’ preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul,” Zauner said. “Im very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago. So is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I’m so happy we got to collab.”

Japanese Breakfast is currently on tour and will continue to play a mix of headlining dates, festivals, and shows alongside Yo La Tengo, Florence + The Machine, The Linda Lindas, Cate Le Bon and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Check out the Korean version of “Be Sweet” below, along with the full list of upcoming Japanese Breakfast shows.

Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates:

July

22 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^ $

26 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

31 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

August

06 – Incheon, South Korea @ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival

14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

26 – Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater

28 – Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival

September

02 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

03 – Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom

15 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

17 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

27 – Rochester, NY @ Man Street Armor ^

28 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

29 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

October

01 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~

04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~

07 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

08-09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

20 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

22 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket

24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

25 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

27 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

November

06 – São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

12 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago

13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos Aires

(^ w/ Yo La Tengo)

($ w/ Cate Le Bon)

(~ w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & The Linda Lindas)

(# w/ Florence + The Machine)