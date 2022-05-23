Watch Japanese Breakfast Perform on SNL's Season Finale

Japanese Breakfast (fronted by Michelle Zauner) appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend to celebrate the show’s 47th season. In the season finale hosted by Natasha Lyonne, the band performed “Be Sweet” and “Paprika” from their 2021 chart-topper, Jubilee.

Zauner took the stage in a glittering magenta dress surrounded by twinkling lights for a sparkling rendition of “Be Sweet.” The band seemed to radiate pure joy as they brought the ebullience and ecstasy of the record to life. Still, the most mesmerizing moment of the night was when Zauner struck the gong during “Paprika,” flooding the stage with golden light. During the performance, when she asked, “How’s it feel to be at the center of magic?” there’s no doubt everyone in the audience could answer.

Following the whirlwind performance over the weekend, Zauner announced that she was named one of Time Magazines’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

You can check out Japanese Breakfast on SNL below.