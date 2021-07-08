Japanese Breakfast Performs "Paprika" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Wednesday night, acclaimed author, songwriter and influencer of Jeff Tweedy Japanese Breakfast performed her Jubilee track “Paprika” on the Wanda Sykes-hosted episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Filmed and performed in the Sellersville Theater in Pennsylvania, the performance finds the singer with a full band made up of horns, violinists and two drummers playing while the artist sings, hits a gong and solos with a saxophonist. The lush lighting, sweeping shots and the singer’s exquisite dress conspire to make Japanese Breakfast’s aesthetic world as deeply moving and powerful as her music.

Watch the performance below and check out Jubilee on our Best Albums of the Year So Far list.