Watch Jeff Tweedy Cover Japanese Breakfast's "Kokomo, IN"

In an incredible meeting of the minds, indie-rock legend Jeff Tweedy covered “Kokomo, IN” from emerging indie-rock legend Japanese Breakfast’s latest LP, Jubilee. The performance took place Thursday evening during “The Tweedy Show,” a weekly Instagram live session in which Tweedy performs various songs.

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, a noted fan of the Wilco frontman, tweeted the video of the performance with the caption, “I think my soul may have just left my body.”

This year, Zauner has published a bestselling memoir, had that memoir optioned into a movie, and has released one of our favorite albums of 2021 thus far. Check out Tweedy’s performance, another feather in her cap, below, along with Wilco’s 2011 Daytrotter session.