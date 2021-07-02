Watch Jeff Tweedy Cover Japanese Breakfast's "Kokomo, IN"

The Wilco frontman covered the song on an episode of his Instagram Live show

By Jason Friedman  |  July 2, 2021  |  1:30pm
Photos by Peter Ash Lee, Whitten Sabatini Music News Japanese Breakfast
Watch Jeff Tweedy Cover Japanese Breakfast's "Kokomo, IN"

In an incredible meeting of the minds, indie-rock legend Jeff Tweedy covered “Kokomo, IN” from emerging indie-rock legend Japanese Breakfast’s latest LP, Jubilee. The performance took place Thursday evening during “The Tweedy Show,” a weekly Instagram live session in which Tweedy performs various songs.

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, a noted fan of the Wilco frontman, tweeted the video of the performance with the caption, “I think my soul may have just left my body.”

This year, Zauner has published a bestselling memoir, had that memoir optioned into a movie, and has released one of our favorite albums of 2021 thus far. Check out Tweedy’s performance, another feather in her cap, below, along with Wilco’s 2011 Daytrotter session.

