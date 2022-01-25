Jawbreaker Adds Additional Cities and Dates for Dear You Tour

Between all the nostalgia in the air, Jawbreaker put their hat in the ring with the announcement of a North American tour for the 25th anniversary of their landmark album Dear You. As expected, tickets for most dates sold out in minutes. Jawbreaker responded by adding new cities and dates, including Sacramento, California, an additional Los Angeles show, and a stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Along with the new dates, Jawbreaker has announced some exciting supporting acts. Alongside previously announced openers such as Worriers, Built to Spill, Jawbox and The Linda Lindas, The Lemonheads were added to support Jawbreaker for a handful of shows to perform It’s A Shame About Ray for its 30th anniversary. Dillinger Four and Lucero were also added to select dates.

Below, listen to “Fireman” and keep scrolling for complete tour information, including newly added dates and shows with tickets still available. You can purchase tickets here.

Dear You Tour Dates:

March

18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre #

24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades^

April

1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #^

7 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

8 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium #

10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore^

13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues #

19 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall^

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^

23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues^

24 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore^

27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

28 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

29 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

May

4 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle^

6 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl^

(^ – New Date Added)

(# – Tickets Still Available)