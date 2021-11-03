Exclusive: Listen to JD Simo’s New Album, Mind Control

Chicago-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter and guitarist JD Simo will release his third studio solo album Mind Control this Friday, Nov. 5. You can listen to Mind Control exclusively at Paste before it’s available on streaming and digital platforms.

From an artist who has collaborated with the likes of Jack White, Tommy Emmanuel, Luther Dickinson and Blackberry Smoke, played in psychedelic band SIMO, and was invited to join Phil Lesh’s Phil Lesh and Friends, Simo has a history of working with a diverse range of sounds. On Mind Control, his reach is as thrilling and inviting as one expects.

Mind Control is the follow-up to Simo’s 2020 self-titled album, and a product of the pandemic. Simo delves into more stark topics than in his past, unafraid to pair them with a positive theme of growth and wrap them up in his murky, funky psychedelic sound.

Simo tells Paste of his creative process and inspiration for the album:

Over lockdown my buddies and I were really obsessed with Afro Beat and North Mississippi trance stuff. So lots of Fela, Tony Allen and Junior Kimbrough especially but also Fred McDowell, Jessie Mae Hemphill, CeDell Davis. R.L. Burnside too. So that mix really permeates a lot of the record. Those Afro Beat grooves with that real raw sludgy thing on top. It happened really naturally and without preconception.

Listen to Mind Control exclusively at Paste below, and find Simo’s upcoming tour dates and performance of “Go Away Satan” for Paste in Nashville further down.

JD Simo Tour Dates:

November

04 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

05 – Fort Collins, CO @ Chipper’s College Lanes

06 – Durango, CO @ The Animas City Theatre

07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

09 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rhythm Room

11 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House Concert Hall

12 – Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mint

14 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

16 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

17 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music

18 – Arcata, CA @ Humboldt Brews

19 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

20 – Portland, OR @ The Jack London Revue

21 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

January 2022

07 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

08 – Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room

10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Belle Isle Restaurant & Brewery

11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW

12 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

13 – San Antonio, TX @ Sam’s Burger Joint

14 – Houston, TX @ Continental Club

15 – New Orleans, LA @ DBA

18 – Fort Myers, FL @ Buddha Live

19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

20 – Sanford, FL @ Tuffy’s

21 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

22 – Lakeland, FL @ Union Hall

23 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

25 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall

28 – Macon, GA @ Grant’s Lounge

29 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage