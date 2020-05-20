Jeff Rosenstock Surprise-Releases New Album NO DREAM

Right when we needed it the most, Jeff Rosenstock has swooped in and offered us the generous gift of a new relentless punk album—his fourth full-length—titled NO DREAM via Polyvinyl.

No, there was no warning, but that’s nothing new for the Long Island punk legend. The album consists of 13 tracks, all of them bouncing with the typical Rosenstock high-energy excitement as he reckons with the state of the world. The title track is probably the craziest moment on the record, containing some of his best lyrics yet and the greatest, most explosive build-up of all time.

Rosenstock says of the record:

“It was feeling like a very personal record for me. A lot of it was stemming from the anxiety I was feeling from the last two years, this existential crisis of wondering who I am. I didn’t expect to be doing well, in my life, ever.”

You can attend the album’s listening party here at 12 P.M. P.T., and purchase/stream the record here. Revisit Rosenstock’s 2018 Paste Studio session below.