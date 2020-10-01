Jenny Lewis, Arcade Fire, David Byrne & More Appear on Second Volume of Voting Rights Compilation

Jenny Lewis, David Byrne, Arcade Fire, Pearl Jam, Bright Eyes and many more artists contributed to the second volume of the voting rights compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy, available exclusively on Bandcamp.
The compilation is only available to purchase for 24 hours starting this Friday (Oct. 2), and it features demos, covers and new songs from over 75 artists. 100% of the net proceeds will benefit Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization fighting for voting rights.
Volume 1 of the compilation raised over a quarter of a million dollars, inspiring the organizers to put together another one.
“When over $250,000 was raised for the first compilation — in one day — we were floored and it spurred us to do another,” Dave Eggers, author and album organizer said. “We thought we’d get twenty musicians, tops, for this second one, but in about ten days, 77 bands and singers came through. It was a flood. Every day, the urgency of this election becomes clearer, so we’re trying to send as much money into voter access as we can. The compilation is a bit of concentrated hope.”
Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy, Volume 2 is available for purchase starting Friday morning here. Keep scrolling for the full compilation tracklist and album art from Shepard Fairey.
01. David Byrne – People Tell Me
02. Pearl Jam – Get It Back
03. Little Dragon – Night Shift
04. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)
05. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime
06. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)
07. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)
08. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)
09. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)
10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)
11. Ciggy Black – Flypaper
12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]
13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093
14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)
15. YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)
16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)
17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying
18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)
19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)
20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)
21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)
22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)
23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)
24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left
25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale
26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)
27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo
28. NNAMDÏ feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate
29. !!! – Feels Good
30. PUP – Edmonton
31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)
32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range
33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed
34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener
35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)
36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs
37. Caleb Giles – Focus
38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)
39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)
40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down
41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)
42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock
43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)
44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)
45. The Gossip – Room For You (Demo)
46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom
47. The Dip – Friday Mixer
48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain
49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details
50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)
51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)
52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)
53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)
54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry
55. Wolf Parade – ATA
56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)
57. Stone Gossard – Near
58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner
59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental
60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)
61. MUNA – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)
62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round
63. Surfer Blood – New Direction
64. illuminati hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)
65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura
66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)
67. MICHELLE – Sunrise (Remix)
68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)
69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)
70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)
71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)
72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)
73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)
74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real
75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen
76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended
77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)