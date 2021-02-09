Andrew Bird and Jimbo Mathus Share New Single "Poor Lost Souls"

Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird have joined forces for their latest country-folk single “Poor Lost Souls.” The song comes ahead of their forthcoming album, These 13, out on March 5 via Thirty Tigers. The collaboration sees the duo working together for the first time in more than 20 years. “Poor Lost Souls” follows their previous single “Sweet Oblivion.”

Mathus and Bird first worked together in swing revival band Squirrel Nut Zippers before becoming accomplished musicians and songwriters in their own right. The entirety of These 13 was co-written by the duo through the exchanging of voice memos, and recorded live on a single microphone shared between the two. “Poor Lost Souls” is traditional folk at its finest, with few instruments and poignant storytelling as Mathus and Bird reflect on Hollywood’s homelessness crisis from the perspectives of a visitor and local.

Listen to “Poor Lost Souls” here, and watch Bird and Mathus perform the song live below.