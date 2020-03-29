John Prine Hospitalized Due to COVID-19 Symptoms

Veteran country/folk singer John Prine has been hospitalized after “a sudden onset” of COVID-19 symptoms, per a message from the Prine family. He was checked into the hospital on Saturday night but remains in “critical” condition according to the note posted to Twitter Sunday evening. Read the full statement below:

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020

This news arrives less than two weeks after Prine’s wife, Fiona, was herself diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness brought on by coronavirus, and posted a video message begging fans to “stay home.”

The 73-year-old John has hardly slowed down, but he was forced to postpone tour dates last year ahead of a heart surgery. Prine is notably at an elevated risk for coronavirus following those medical issues and his 1999 battle with squamous cell cancer, which caused permanent damage to his voice.

Prine has continued to release music during the last 20 years, including a 2018 album, The Tree of Forgiveness.

