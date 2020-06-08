Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell & More To Play John Prine Tribute

At 7:30 p.m. ET this Thursday, June 11, “Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine” will premiere on multiple platforms including Twitch,Facebook and Youtube. The tribute to Prine, produced by Oh Boy Records and the Prine Family, will feature footage of John, memories from his life and a bevy of guests paying tribute. The tribute will also raise money for NAMI, Alive and Make the Road New York.

In alphabetical order, the confirmed guests include: Courtney Marie Andrews, Dan Auerbach, Kevin Bacon, Brené Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Dave Cobb, Stephen Colbert, Peter Cooper, Iris DeMent, John Dickerson, Mitchell Drosin, David Ferguson, Vince Gill, Jason Isbell, Jeremy Ivey, Jim James, Pat McLaughlin, Bill Murray, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Fiona Whelan Prine, Jack Prine, Tommy Prine, Bonnie Raitt, The Secret Sisters, Kyra Sedgwick, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, Todd Snider, Billy Bob Thornton, Kurt Vile, Kelsey Waldon, Sara Watkins, Jody Whelan, John Paul White, Rita Wilson and Prine’s longtime band (Kenneth Blevins, David Jacques, Fats Kaplin, Jason Wilber).