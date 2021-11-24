Watch Jon Batiste Perform in the Paste Studio

Eccentric jazz pianist and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste led 2022’s Grammy Awards nominations this week, with 11 in total. Spanning three genres—R&B, American roots and jazz ?—Batiste has earned recognition for his work in a wide range of spheres. He is not only nominated for his recent album We Are and the album’s single, “Freedom,” but also for his work on the Pixar film Soul.

As the Grammy nominations so often mark the holiday season, there is no better time to share Batiste’s holiday-themed Paste Studio session from December 2016. Batiste even dabbles in Christmas music with “Silent Night” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman.”

Watch Batiste’s full Paste Studio session below and revisit the full list of 2022’s Grammy nominations here.