Jordana Announces ...To You EP, Shares New Single

Jordana has announced a new EP titled ...To You. The six-track release completes her two-part EP series, which began with her July EP Something To Say (Paste named it one of the best EPs of the year so far). The two EPs will be released together as an LP under the title Something To Say To You, on Dec. 4 via Grand Jury Music. It follows her 2019 debut full-length Classical Notions of Happiness.

“Divine” finds Jordana seeking a place of emotional calm, finally free of past traumas that continue to resurface, but still stuck in a rut. “It’ll take some time to put this aside before it drives me crazy / Hope that I decide I can find some ways to make life more easy,” Jordana sings before launching into the silky, textured chorus.

“‘Divine’ is a song I wrote that speaks on the exhausting cycle of emotional battles and mental recovery that I’ve endured from past relationships,” Jordana said.

Listen to “Divine” below, and preorder ...To You here. Scroll down to view the EP artwork and tracklist.

01. Interlude

02. Divine

03. F**k You

04. Decline

05. I Guess This Is Life

06. Reason