Juicy J and Pi'erre Bourne Announce New Collaborative Album Space Age Pimpin'

Ready for another summertime earworm? Look no further than “This Fronto,” the lead single from Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne’s forthcoming collaborative album Space Age Pimpin’. J, the Memphis icon, meshes perfectly with Bourne’s bouncy production that has helped define hip-hop over the past half a decade. The album is expected to arrive June 22 via Stem.

With an obvious crunk influence, “This Fronto” takes upon the genre that Juicy J has helped to originate and places his clear and calculated bars over abrupt horns and jittery hi-hats. Bourne tags himself in with an autotuned slick talk. You can’t help but shimmy a bit with J’s infectious hook, bound to be inescapable from every dance floor this summer.

Below, listen to “This Fronto” and stay tuned for further details on Space Age Pimpin’ ahead of its June 22 release.