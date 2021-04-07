Julien Baker Announces 2021/2022 Tour in Support of Little Oblivions

Joining in the influx of tour announcements in the wake of COVID restrictions being lifted is Julien Baker. The queen of heartache will be touring across North America and Europe in support of Little Oblivions, a Paste Magazine staff favorite.

The transatlantic tour is scheduled to begin Sept. 3 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wrap up Nov. 16 in St. Louis, Missouri. The European tour will begin on April 15, 2022, in Utrecht. Joining Baker for select dates are Thao, Katie Malco, Dehd and Ratboys.

To kick off the announcement, Baker will also be performing on The Late Late Show with James Corden tonight, April 7, at 12:37 a.m. EST.

Check out the full list of tour dates underneath Baker’s 2016 Paste Studio performance of “Something.” You can preorder tickets starting April 9 here.

Julien Baker Tour Dates:

September

03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +

05 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel +

08 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom +

13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +

17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues +

18 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre +

20 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre +

22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro +

23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro +

24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +

25 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre +

28 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall +

29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre +

October

27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ~

28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ~

29 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater ~

30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ~

November

01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren ~

02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory ~

04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ~

06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ~

08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater ~

09 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre ~

10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ~

12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ~

15 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada ~

16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ~

European Leg

April 2022

15 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli =

16 – Groningen, NL @ Vera =

17 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik =

19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega =

20 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik =

21 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret =

23 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen =

25 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet =

28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg =

29 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe =

30 – Vienna, AT @ Arena =

May

01 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse =

04 – Padova, IT @ Padova Hall =

06 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F =

07 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur =

08 – Munich, DE @ Technikum =

10 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche =

13 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo =

14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique =

18 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom =

19 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre =

21 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s =

22 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s =

24 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s =

25 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla =

29 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Kapital

30 – Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta

31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

(+ with special guest Thao and Katie Malco)

(~ with special guest Dehd and Katie Malco)

(= with Ratboys)